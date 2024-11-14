Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST) Insider Buys £43,470 in Stock

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos (LON:SST – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,449 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £43,470 ($55,938.75).

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Price Performance

Shares of LON:SST remained flat at GBX 1,435 ($18.47) during trading on Thursday. 18,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,742. Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos has a 12 month low of GBX 1,230 ($15.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,550 ($19.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £337.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,463.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,422.71.

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $13.00. Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos’s payout ratio is 778.44%.

About Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited. It is co-managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia.

