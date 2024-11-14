Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8,611.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 6.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,730,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,590 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after buying an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 699.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $117.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.47%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

