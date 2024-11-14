SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.54.

NYSE SE traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $103.05. 432,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,542. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $117.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.33 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.64%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

