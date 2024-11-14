SEA (SE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

11/14/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $69.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $94.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – SEA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

9/23/2024 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,877. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 690.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Sea Limited alerts:

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sea Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sea Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.