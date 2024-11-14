Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00005970 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,968.59 or 1.00146378 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00010748 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00005793 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004862 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00048972 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars.
