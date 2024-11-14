SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

About SemiLEDs

LEDS stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

