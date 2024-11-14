Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.06. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

