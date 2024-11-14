Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Alfred Moufarrige Buys 26,036 Shares of Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige acquired 26,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.95 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of A$128,904.24 ($84,805.42).
Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Alfred Moufarrige bought 100,000 shares of Servcorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.90 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$490,000.00 ($322,368.42).
Servcorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Servcorp Increases Dividend
About Servcorp
Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.
