SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.70 ($5.00) and last traded at €4.66 ($4.96), with a volume of 123485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.91 ($5.22).

SGL Carbon Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.05. The stock has a market cap of $544.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

