Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.3 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

