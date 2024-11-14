Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Increases By 34.0%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 103,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AZ stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.
A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
