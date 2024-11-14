Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Increases By 34.0%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 103,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

AZ stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Free Report ) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

