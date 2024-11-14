Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 89.2%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the October 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBSEY

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBSEY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 131,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,168. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.21 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 77.88% and a net margin of 84.97%. Equities analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.