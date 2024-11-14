Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Grows By 37.4%

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Binah Capital Group Trading Up 15.6 %
BCGWW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Binah Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
Binah Capital Group Company Profile
