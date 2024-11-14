Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Declines By 80.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 388,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 49,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Bio-Path has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.40.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

