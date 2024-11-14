Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 26.3%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of CLPS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 61,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

CLPS Incorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

