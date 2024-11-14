Short Interest in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Expands By 81.3%

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DECA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 3,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

