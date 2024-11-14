Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Expands By 292.9%

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the October 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.24% of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

METU stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

