Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Increases By 284.4%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a growth of 284.4% from the October 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
