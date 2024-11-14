Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Increases By 284.4%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a growth of 284.4% from the October 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hochschild Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,002. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

