Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Increases By 348.9%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 348.9% from the October 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ INDP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,879. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDP. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Indaptus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

