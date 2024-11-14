Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Increases By 348.9%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 348.9% from the October 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ INDP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,879. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDP. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Indaptus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on Indaptus Therapeutics
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Indaptus Therapeutics
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.