Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Expands By 105.8%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the October 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 933,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,281. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1409 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
