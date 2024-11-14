Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Expands By 105.8%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the October 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 933,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,281. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1409 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 496,455 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,699 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

