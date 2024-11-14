Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Decreases By 75.0%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

KURRY stock remained flat at $40.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.24.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

