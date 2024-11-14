Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Decreases By 75.0%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kuraray Stock Performance
KURRY stock remained flat at $40.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.24.
About Kuraray
