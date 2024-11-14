Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Decreases By 98.7%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PAX Global Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. PAX Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

