Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Grows By 2,547.4%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 2,547.4% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

TT Electronics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TT Electronics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGPF shares. Barclays raised TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TT Electronics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About TT Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.