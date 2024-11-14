Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 75.0%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 454,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.44. 11,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0307 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.