Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Drops By 50.0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
