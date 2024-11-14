Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Drops By 50.0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.