Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Decreases By 43.2%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of WHFCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.