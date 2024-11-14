Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Decreases By 43.2%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of WHFCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Get WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.