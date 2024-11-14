Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Increases By 114.0%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the October 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 487,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,180. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 72,612 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

