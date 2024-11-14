Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Increases By 108.8%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,064,000 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the October 15th total of 10,088,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210,640.0 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

XNYIF stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

