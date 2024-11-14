Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Provides Corporate Update in Connection with Quarterly Report Filing

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) recently issued a press release on November 13, 2024, updating stakeholders on the company’s progress following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024.

The company, a Delaware corporation specializing in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals to enhance outcomes for cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy, highlighted several key achievements in its recent corporate update.

Among the notable developments are:– Successful dosing of the first three patients in the Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for brain tumor treatment.– Finalized agreements with all six planned site enrollment locations for the Phase 2 clinical trial.– Complete repayment of the outstanding balance under Shuttle Pharma’s Senior Secured Convertible Note.– Completion of a $4.5 million public offering and a convertible note and warrant offering, raising a total of $790,000.– Cash balance as of October 31, 2024, standing at $4.1 million.

Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, emphasized the significant progress made in advancing the Phase 2 clinical trial, particularly in treating glioblastoma patients, where effective therapies are currently lacking.

The Phase 2 trial targeted at patients with IDH wild-type, methylation negative glioblastoma, is a crucial step in assessing the efficacy of radiation sensitizers in improving survival rates and quality of life for cancer patients. The trial aims to enroll 40 patients and determine an optimal dose, with plans for completion over an 18 to 24-month period.

The company is dedicated to leveraging radiation sensitizers to enhance cancer cure rates, extend patient survival, and enhance overall patient well-being.

For more information on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, interested parties can visit the official company website at www.shuttlepharma.com.

Investors are advised to exercise caution regarding forward-looking statements as they entail risks and uncertainties, as detailed in Shuttle Pharma’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

