SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIBN

SI-BONE Price Performance

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.22. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 9.17.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $44,881.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,734.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,054.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,017 shares of company stock valued at $349,587. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 79.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 78.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.