Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Tops $3.86 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $287.34 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91,285.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000449 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00473384 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00008204 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00088507 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00024465 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00161058 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00071022 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00018747 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
