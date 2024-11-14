Silvaco Group’s (SVCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVCO. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

