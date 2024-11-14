Simmons Bank Acquires 25,265 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 491.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 106.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

