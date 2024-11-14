Simmons Bank Has $381,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,121,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $156.83 and a one year high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.