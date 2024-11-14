Simmons Bank Sells 416 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

