SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 645.6% from the October 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,734,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

Shares of SING stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,713,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,039. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $499.00. The firm has a market cap of $4,156.81, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($21.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

