Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up 1.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 31.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $147.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

