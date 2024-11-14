Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 34,997 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.