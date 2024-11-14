SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the October 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,728,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 16,075,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,236,075. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.