Snider Financial Group Buys 160 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $233.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.12 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

