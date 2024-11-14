Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 10,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 27,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Sonim Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

