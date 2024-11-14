Souders Financial Advisors Sells 154 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,681,000 after buying an additional 1,644,931 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,322 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

