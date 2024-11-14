South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 18,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 23,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 price objective on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About South Star Battery Metals
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
