South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 18,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 23,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 price objective on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

