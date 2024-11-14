Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $66.13 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $745.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,075.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SMBC. Stephens upped their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

