S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,458,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $510.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.73 and a 52 week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

