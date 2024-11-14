SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 384.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 445,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

