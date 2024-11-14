SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,886 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,733,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPYV opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

