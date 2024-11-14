SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 6.1% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $597.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $454.86 and a 52 week high of $609.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $570.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.31.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
