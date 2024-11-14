Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 255.3% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. 288,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

