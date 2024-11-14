Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SPIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SPIR opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 225.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth about $629,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Spire Global by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

